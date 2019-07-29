The Saanich Police Department nailed one driver for several offences after watching them drop a joint from the car (Twitter/ SPD_Traffic)

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

One driver is facing a huge fine after a Saanich Police officer spotted him throwing something flammable out the window.

Turns out that the driver had flicked the butt of a cannabis joint out the window, right in the middle of high fire season.

“Well you can’t say we didn’t warn you. SPD posted on both their FB and Twitter accounts about dropping lit cigarettes out of your car windows,” the Saanich Police Department Traffic division put out in a tweet. “This driver did not listen.”

The “drop, release or mishandle of a burning substance” resulted in a $575 fine under the Wildfire Act.

In addition, the driver had been speeding through a playground when this happened, resulting in another $253 fine.

Last but not least, upon inspection of the driver’s license it became evident that he hadn’t changed his address when he moved, adding another $109 fine, bringing the total to $937.

The driver was not charged in relation to the cannabis.

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act prohibits consuming cannabis while driving and the driver could have been issued an additional violation ticket (or even face a criminal charge of impaired by drug),” said media spokesperson Sgt. Julie Fast in an emailed statement.

“In this case, the officer that stopped the driver was a Drug Recognition Expert and determined that the male driver was not legally impaired. The officer used his discretion and chose to issue him almost $1000 worth of tickets that he felt were appropriate in the situation.”

The Saanich Police Department is reminding all drivers to not drop lit cigarettes (or joints) from the car.

