Traffic on the 12:45 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen-Duke Point on Thursday, April 9. (Photo submitted)

B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo filling up

Closed terminals, reduced sailing schedules and a virus pandemic aren’t keeping people from taking the ferry over the long weekend.

B.C. Ferries’ Tsawwassen terminal is busy Friday, April 10, with Tsawwassen-Duke Point’s 12:45 sailing to Nanaimo filled up and the next sailing, at 5:45 p.m., already two-thirds full. The Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay’s 5 p.m. sailing to Victoria is three-quarters full.

There are no sailing waits in the other direction from terminals in Nanaimo and Victoria.

B.C. Ferries is asking passengers to avoid non-essential travel, but says it doesn’t have the authority to restrict travel.

“We’re asking customers to avoid all non-essential travel over the Easter long weekend. It’s crucial that we follow the advice of the Provincial Health Services Authority of B.C.,” noted a social media post from B.C. Ferries. “Stay at home this weekend.”

Earlier this week the ferry corporation put new COVID-19 screening measures in place following a Transport Canada directive. Customers with a fever and a cough, or a fever and breathing difficulties, will be denied boarding. Passengers permitted on board are asked to maintain physical distancing.

“Our crew are making announcements asking customers to stay in their cars, distance themselves if they must come upstairs and wash their hands,” notes B.C. Ferries’ website.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

READ ALSO: No more ferries will sail from Departure Bay during COVID-19 pandemic


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Just Posted

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Expect increased distancing enforcement in Maple Ridge parks

This long weekend park ambassadors, bylaw officers, and Mounties will be watching social distancing

Former Maple Ridge mutual fund advisor disciplined

Getting multiple clients to pre-sign forms netted one woman a $1,000 fine

Maple Ridge hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

Maple Ridge man runs for 25 hours in virtual marathon

Mike Huber was one of 2,400 runners from 64 countries

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo filling up

B.C. artist erects 15-foot statue and names it COVID

Decades of collecting spare parts culminated in folk art towering over a country road

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

Cancellations of plant orders prompt advent of pop-up garden shops

A Langley nursery is partnering with local eateries to sell 40 acres of veggie plants and flowers

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Most Read