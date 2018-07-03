Investigators were on the scene in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon after an elderly man died when he fell off the back of a truck that had participated in the Canada Day parade. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

A Mission man has been fired from his job after posting a racist comment on Facebook about the death of a man who fell from a truck following Sunday’s Canada Day parade in Abbotsford.

Dillon Mazzei’s post – which included laughing emoticons, slurs and a wish that more people had been injured – was widely shared and condemned Monday.

RELATED: Elderly man dies after falling out of pickup truck following Canada Day parade

Mazzei’s Facebook page also included the detail that he worked as a fork-lift driver at Terralink Horticulture. By the next morning, the company had disavowed the comments and fired the man who made them.

“TerraLink is strongly opposed to the racist and hateful comments expressed yesterday on Facebook,” the company’s president and CEO Stan Loewen wrote on Facebook. The individual does not represent our company and did this on his own initiative without our knowledge. We completely disavow his views and his employment with TerraLink was immediately terminated today.

“We are publicly stating that TerraLink’s values are for inclusiveness of all people who make up the fabric of society. Given the nature of the comments, we particularly wish to inform the Indo-Canadian community that we are supportive of them. We stand with the Indo-Canadian community who are our friends and business colleagues. Together we mourn the loss of Sohan Singh Sidhu who tragically died in the accident following the Canada Day parade.

“For more than four decades the ownership of TerraLink, its management and staff have promoted equality and equal rights for all. We urge others to do so to help remove hate and discrimination from all walks of life. We are multiethnic, multicultural and multigenerational. We consciously work towards fairness and goodwill towards all people and will continue to do so.

“We express our deep condolences to the grieved family.”

Mazzei’s Facebook page has now been deleted.

Previous story
North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows
Next story
Daykin announces he’s back in the race

Just Posted

Daykin announces he’s back in the race

Served six years as mayor of Maple Ridge before loss to Nicole Read

Canada Day win at world championships

Maple Ridge ball hockey players win in Czech Republic

First responders take to the roof in Maple Ridge

Fire and police converge on to building on 223rd Street

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investigated

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Most Read