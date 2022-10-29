B.C. government hosts avian flu information session in Maple Ridge

The event for small-flock poultry owners will take place on Nov. 3

The risk of avian influenza to commercial poultry farms and small flocks in B.C. increases each spring and fall with the migration of waterfowl and other birds. (Black Press file)

On Friday, Oct. 28, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food announced an upcoming information session in Maple Ridge to address avian flu concerns of small-flock poultry owners.

According to Robert Boelens, communications manager for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, this session will cover all key information about dealing with avian flu in small flocks.

“The sessions are intended to promote awareness and reduce the risk of transmission, and focus on the avian influenza virus, how owners can protect their flocks and how to prepare for potential impacts if their birds become sick,” said Boelens.

Many poultry owners have grown concerned as the estimated number of birds impacted by the avian flu in B.C. has risen to 266,000, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“The fall and spring tend to be higher risk times due to wild migratory bird movement,” explained Boelens.

In response, the government has invited veterinary specialists, and UBC graduate student and veteran Dr. Cassandra Andrew, to talk to local small-flock poultry owners.

Attending the event is free, but requires participants to register ahead of time. Anyone who attends the event will receive a free biosecurity kit with all of the required tools and information to maintain good biosecurity practices.

This information session will take place at the Albion Community Centre on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To register or learn more about the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/453296250287.

