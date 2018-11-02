B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Conservation officers charged two hunters from the Lower Mainland last week near Princeton.

RCMP received a complaint Thursday of illegal hunting on Black Mine Road, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We attended and found two males from the Lower Mainland had shot a deer in a no-shooting area and on private property,” he said. The deer was seized and donated to a First Nations community, and the men were charged under the Wildlife Act with illegal harvest of wildlife and discharging a fire arm in a no-shooting area.

Parsons said the combined fines totalled about $1,000.

“They were remorseful,” he said. “They said they saw the deer and panicked. It was actually shot within a couple of hundred metres from a residence so it’s fortunate that only the deer was injured.”

