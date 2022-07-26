A woman holds a smudge stick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

A woman holds a smudge stick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

B.C. launches new online mental health program for Indigenous families and youth

The free program is grounded in Indigenous perspectives

A new program has been launched to support the mental health of Indigenous families with children aged three to 12 in B.C.

The We Are Indigenous: Big Worries/Fears Parent/Caregiver Support Program was developed with the guidance of the Indigenous advisory group Caring in All Directions and Indigenous writers in collaboration with Canadian Mental Health Association.

The free program is grounded in Indigenous perspectives. It delivers a series of short online videos supported by seven weekly or bi-weekly coaching sessions by phone where families can discuss the best ways to work through big worries and fears together.

We Are Indigenous: Big Worries/Fears, Parent Support Program from CMHA BC on Vimeo.

Interim vice chair of the First Nations Health Authority Tammie Myles said the program will support equitable access to quality mental health programs for youth and families.

“If we live our life in balance as Indigenous people we can live up to our fullest potential. Our brains are developing the fastest at zero to six years old, so it’s really important for us to be embedded with our own ways of being in the world. If we have children raised in a background that is full of pride in their identity, they are going to have much better outcomes.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Sports Hall of Fame annual summit coming to Kelowna
Next story
Vancouver fire chief orders tents removed from Downtown Eastside street, citing fire risk

Just Posted

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Saturday night (July 16) around 11:30 p.m. on Lougheed Highway between 272nd and 280th Streets. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)
Remaining highway from Maple Ridge to Mission to be widened

Speedo is now a sponsor of the Ridge Meadows Swim Club. (Sarah Rudolf/Special to The News)
Speedo a sponsor of swim club servicing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Back in the hospice thrift store parking lot, the downtown business improvement association will be holding its annual car boot sale on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Car boot sale returns to downtown Maple Ridge

A police officer stands near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Victoria homelessness coalition calls for end to stigma after Langley shootings