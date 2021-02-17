B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

The B.C. Liberal Party will set a date for a leadership convention by Feb. 16, 2022, after former leader Andrew Wilkinson made official the resignation he announced three months ago.

“Late yesterday Andrew Wilkinson delivered a letter of resignation as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party to me, as acting president of the party,” Don Silversides, a member of the leadership election organizing committee, said in a statement Feb. 17.

The committee has 28 days to meet and decide how it will work, “including preparing and enforcing a set of rules, determining timelines, establishing fees, deposits, revenue sharing arrangements and other matters required for the leadership vote within the perimeters set out by the party executive,” Silversides said.

Under interim leader Shirley Bond, the 28-MLA official opposition returns to the B.C. legislature when it opens March 1. The NDP majority government has its next budget set for April 20, two months later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency and the unheard-of deficit spending that began just over a year ago.

RELATED: Election post-mortem first up for B.C. Liberals

RELATED: How does ‘British Columbia Party’ sound?

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-profit running supportive housing in Maple Ridge named top employer
Next story
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

Just Posted

Maple Ridge firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials call on Feb. 17, 2021. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Hazardous materials incident along rail lines in Maple Ridge false alarm

Train car which appeared to be leaking, caused trains to stop both ways near Maple Crescent

Second Shot drill team and their mini-horses tour Maple Ridge on Valentine’s Day. L to R: Julie MacMillan, Jesse, Darcey Bessemer, Renegade, Allison Geofroy, and Cash. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News)
Valentine’s Day pony express delivers lots of love

Three mini horses and their handlers toured Maple Ridge Sunday

MLA Bob D’Eith checks out new supportive housing with Coast Mental Health CEO Darrell Burnham. The non-profit has been named a top employer.(THE NEWS files)
Non-profit running supportive housing in Maple Ridge named top employer

Coast Mental Health wins provincial honour for the first time

Evan Seal is the general manager of the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
New manager at Friends in Need Food Bank

‘You really feel like you’re making a difference…’ says Seal

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATED: No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services violating health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Surrey councillors take their fight against Surrey policing transition B.C.-wide

Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke have sent a letter to well over 1,000 elected officials in local governments across the province

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Most Read