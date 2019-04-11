Patrick Fox. (Canadian Press photo)

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

A provincial court judge has denied bail to a British Columbia man who is accused of breaching a probation order after he was convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website.

The provincial prosecution service says Patrick Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving B.C. without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the United States border.

READ MORE: B.C. man who created ‘revenge porn’ website charged with probation breach

Fox was sentenced in November 2017 to nearly four years in prison and three years’ probation for illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment.

Fox’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court heard he mounted an online harassment campaign against Desiree Capuano, who lives in the U.S.

The trial heard Fox sent Capuano hundreds of threatening emails and set up a website that falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser and also posted personal information about her family, friends and colleagues.

The RCMP has said it arrested Fox on April 4 in Burnaby.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Committee calls on Canada to co-operate with NATO to respond to Russia in Arctic

Just Posted

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Update: Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

The power went out at about 9:56 a.m.

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Sport allows archers to target replica animals ranging from the real to unreal

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Most Read