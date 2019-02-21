B.C. man injured in police shooting now in wheelchair

“Shots were fired by police and the Kelowna man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

The man injured in a police involved shooting at a CIBC parking lot in Kelowna is currently being held in a medical unit, and confined to a wheelchair.

John Michael Aronson of Kelowna is facing 18 criminal charges, including assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while disqualified. In court Thursday, plans to schedule a bail hearing started to come together and the lawyer representing Aronson said that special arrangements will have to made to accommodate his condition.

The bail hearing should be scheduled some time this week.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP responded to a road rage incident Jan. 22 that involved the report of an alleged assault with pepper spray.

READ MORE: Mand faces slew of charges

“That motorist and his passenger, who locked their doors and rolled up their windows, managed to escape with minor injuries only related to the slight exposure to the chemical spray,” said O’Donaghey.

The following day plain clothes officers sought the added support of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team to arrest Aronson. He was found outside the CIBC along the 2100 block of Harvey Avenue.

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” said the IIO in a press release.

The IIO BC is continuing their investigation to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the injuries Aronson incurred during the arrest.

O’Donaghey did not comment on whether or not the man was shot or his injuries.

Aronson was known to police, and arrested in April of 2018 on numerous outstanding warrants relating to weapons and assault charges from an incident in September 2017.

It’s alleged Aronson tried to flee from police back in 2018, as officers attempted to arrest him.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination
Next story
U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum could be gone in weeks, ambassador says

Just Posted

Homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma passes away

Sharma passed away Feb. 15

Pitt Meadows Community Foundation files extension for AGM

Waiting on financial report, said president Becker

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

No links between rural fires in Pitt Meadows, says chief

Squatters considered possible cause of Sunday’s blaze on Harris Road

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

RCMP say a Good Samaritan pulled the kids to safety

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Most Read