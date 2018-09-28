BC SPCA constables removed 34 animals in distress from a property near Ladysmith earlier this year. (File image from the BC SPCA)

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty after a large number of various animals were found living in filthy conditions earlier this year.

The BC SPCA says they had to remove 34 animals from the Ladysmith property of Kramer Lowe on January 18. The animals included cats, bearded dragons, boa constrictors, turtles, guinea pigs and a variety of small animals.

One of the snakes found on the property, a reticulated python, is listed in the province’s Controlled Alien Species regulation, which prohibits the possession of alien animals who pose a risk to the health and safety of people or the environment, according to a release from the BC SPCA.

“The situation we encountered was very disturbing,” said Const. Tina Heary. “There were rotting dead animals, extremely high levels of ammonia from urine, caked feces, overcrowded cages, murky aquariums and reptiles kept in inadequate enclosures without proper heat sources. Many of the animals also lacked access to proper food or water.”

Lowe pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty and to violating the Wildlife Act.

He will next be in court on Nov. 2 for sentencing where Lowe faces a maximum fine of $75,000, up to two years in jail and a maximum lifetime ban on owning animals.


