A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Dec. 3, 2020. The B.C. government is aiming to cap food delivery fees in the province permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Dec. 3, 2020. The B.C. government is aiming to cap food delivery fees in the province permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. plans to make cap on food delivery fees permanent

Cap would limit delivery companies from charging restaurants more than 20%

Food delivery companies will be permanently limited in how much they can charge restaurants for their services, if legislation tabled by the B.C. government passes.

The province first introduced temporary fee caps in December 2020 when the pandemic forced much of the restaurant industry to pivot to take-out and delivery services. At the time, restaurants reported being charged as much as 30 per cent per order by food delivery companies.

The suggested permanent cap would limit companies to a 20 per cent charge per order, combining the two separate caps of 15 and five per cent enforced so far.

And, as with the temporary measures, food delivery companies would be prohibited from reducing driver pay to make up for the fee cap.

“As the costs of food and labour rise worldwide, B.C. restaurants need to be supported to ensure prices are affordable and that delivery companies aren’t charging unfair fees,” Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 6).

The current temporary cap is set to expire on Dec. 31.

READ ALSO: Daily heat records tumble again in B.C., as drought conditions worsen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaFood & Diningrestaurant

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
October begins by setting multi-day temperature records in Pitt Meadows
Next story
Dry weather causes “unprecedented” cost of chanterelles in B.C.

Just Posted

Two suspects were apprehended by customers and mall security. (Special to The News)
Three people charged after bear-spray robbery at Maple Ridge mall

Maple Ridge election signs can be seen on public property around the community. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge councils of the future have to do better than those of the past

Supt. Wendy Mehat gave credit to coordinated response and communication between police jurisdictions, integrated teams, the forensic identification Support and Emergency Health Services, for the timely arrest of the suspect. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)
Dog dead, woman in hospital after Maple Ridge shooting

Sunny and dry weather leads to record-setting temperatures in Pitt Meadows from Oct. 1-3. (File photo)
October begins by setting multi-day temperature records in Pitt Meadows

Pop-up banner image