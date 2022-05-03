Michelle Joo joins a rally for Ukraine at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Phil Melnychuk/Twitter)

Michelle Joo joins a rally for Ukraine at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Phil Melnychuk/Twitter)

B.C. provides $15 million to support Ukrainians fleeing war

Up to 40,000 Ukrainians could be coming to province

Volunteers for the Ukrainian Canadian Congress B.C. are working 14-hour days as thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the bombs and bullets of the Russian invasion have started arriving in B.C.

The bulk of the $15 million in additional funding announced by the B.C. government Tuesday goes to the B.C. Settlement and Integration Services program, which supports the Ukrainian Canadian Congress among 30 non-profit agencies. There is also extra support for the United Way’s 2-1-1 service to connect people with food and shelter, mental health and other social services, Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen announced May 3.

Cullen said 85,000 Ukrainians have been approved by the Canadian government for special visas due to the war, and 18,000 of those are expected to travel to B.C., mostly to connect with relatives and friends in the province. Another 200,000 applications for entry to Canada are in process, and B.C. could end up hosting 40,000 Ukrainians, he said.

Devon Sereda Goldie, representative of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress B.C., said volunteers are working long hours to welcome and assist people arriving in B.C. as they arrive.

Another $1 million is being added to B.C.’s Refugee Readiness Fund, including federally-designated refugees arriving from Afghanistan and Syria, two other war-torn countries.

RELATED: Thousands of Ukrainians expected to head for B.C.

RELATED: Agassiz church raises nearly $10,000 for Ukraine aid

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureUkraine

Previous story
VIDEO: Revelstoke charity shipping containers of goods and supplies to those in need
Next story
Drivers urged to slow down as summer travel increases speed-related injuries, deaths

Just Posted

A roadside memorial marked the site where Maple Ridge’s Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2019 in a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford. (Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Reader appalled by sentencing in motorcycle fatality

Nic Amsler won the team’s Scoring Champion and MVP awards for the Ridge Meadows Flames. He is seen here flanked by and Flames assistant coach Mike Legg and head coach Brent Hughes. (Xander Holcomb/Special to The News)
Amsler the big winner of Ridge Meadows Flames team awards

Video image from Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, announcing he is running for leader of the Conservative party.
Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge MP out of running for Conservative leader

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
New riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley a ‘dog’s breakfast’ says MP