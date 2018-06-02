B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized.

Located at the intersection of Fifth and Duncan in the downtown core, the multi-colored Pride diversity crosswalk was painted Thursday. On Friday, a few people who were in the area could hear truck tires squealing at the intersection. One person said it was a white truck.

“But it’s still gorgeous, we still have the beautiful colour in downtown Courtenay,” Jenny Deters, owner of Design Therapy on Fifth, said Saturday afternoon. “We’re happy to be spreading the love down here, showing that everybody is included in our community.”

Saturday night, an event dubbed Elevate the Intersection will launch the new crosswalk.

READ MORE: Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk vandalized

The rainbow symbol has celebrated diversity since the late-‘70s when the colours were used in the flag for the Gay Pride Movement. Widely accepted as a symbol of inclusiveness, such crosswalks have been installed throughout North America in recent years. Several Island communities have rainbow sidewalks.

Last summer in Campbell River, a rainbow sidewalk was damaged by car tires marks minutes after it was installed.

“It was expected, but what I’m excited about is the fact that it seems like the majority of people in our community are behind the rainbow,” Deters said. “There’s only a very few who are trying to wreck it for the rest of them, and we’re not going to let them wreck it.”

Due to the number of colours, rainbow crosswalks cost about $1,500 to install and another $1,500 a year to refresh, according to the City of Courtenay.

Previous story
Maple Ridge holds new street banner competition
Next story
Higher provincial minimum wage could cost jobs: chamber

Just Posted

Celebrating Pitt Meadows Day

Salmon barbecue, family dance and fireworks still to come

Maple Ridge gets Canada-wide award for website portal

Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators recognizes city

Maple Ridge holds new street banner competition

Designs must be submitted by June 18 deadline

Potato chip bags and other plastics to be accepted at Maple Ridge recycling depots

Program starts June 1

Citizen’s Ink: Commit now to voting in October election

Save the date: Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

VIDEO: Motorist trapped after rollover crash knocks down power lines in Surrey

One person was removed, and taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Superman scores eight in Burrards win

Curtis Dickson has 10 points against Thunder

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Higher provincial minimum wage could cost jobs: chamber

B.C. rate jumped $1.30 per hour, up to $12.65

Most Read