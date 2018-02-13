A flock of ducks at home behind the Tamarack Centre in Cranbrook (Trevor Crawley photo)

B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

  Feb. 13, 2018
  • News

Cranbrook RCMP is currently investigating the “senseless death” of numerous ducks that were killed behind the Tamarack Centre on February 7.

Cranbrook RCMP were called at around lunch time to the parking lot behind the mall. The complainant reported to police that a black two-door Audi sped through the parking lot intentionally hitting the ducks that live there.

While the majority of the ducks survived, several died on scene. Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.

