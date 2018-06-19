B.C. RCMP looking for $70,000 in stolen collector cash

Money, in Canadian and Chinese denominations, goes missing in Chilliwack

  • Jun. 19, 2018 9:30 p.m.
  • News

If you’re offered money that looks like it comes from a few years ago, Chilliwack RCMP are warning it’s probably stolen.

Two weeks ago, RCMP were called to the 7600-block of Vedder Road following reports that a large quantity of cash had gone missing.

The money, Canadian and Chinese collector coins and currency with an estimated value of $70,000, was stolen from a vehicle.

“The Canadian currency has not been in circulation for decades and will stand out,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP investigators are asking anyone who may be offered this tender to contact the police.”

Anyone with information can contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

