B.C. RCMP make arrests in ‘large scale’ identify theft and fraud case

Keremeos and Osoyoos RCMP arrest men alleged to be involved in identity theft across Canada

Three men allegedly involved in large scale fraud and identity thefts across Canada have been arrested within eight days of each other in the South Okanagan.

Osoyoos RCMP were advised of a male who had gone to the U.S. Port of Entry at Osoyoos by mistake on Aug. 12 and was in possession of numerous fraudulent identifications as well as credit cards and electronics to make credit cards.

“An extensive investigation has revealed a trail of sophisticated frauds and identity thefts committed across Canada by 37 year old Kuch Hengleap Khun,” said Cpl. James Grandy, media relations officer at the Penticton RCMP detachment.

Khun is believed to be primarily from Alberta and RCMP said it appears he was living solely on funds obtained by fraud. Khun has been charged with identity theft and remains in custody since his arrest.

On Aug. 20 Osoyoos RCMP, with the assistance of Keremeos RCMP, arrested two males who fled from police while being stopped for driving in a dangerous manner near Osoyoos.

“They were stopped near Keremeos only after driving over a spike belt deployed by a member in Keremeos. At the time of arrest, the driver provided a false name and was in possession of fraudulently made identification,” said Grandy.

RCMP said a search of the vehicle revealed hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, stolen identifications, fraudulently made identifications, fraudulent credit cards and electronic equipment to make fraudulent identification. Grandy said the vehicle they were in was purchased by the driver using stolen identity in the name he first provided to police.

Related: Mounties warn residents Canada Revenue scams on the rise

Investigation revealed the true identity of the driver to be Nathaniel Dacles, 27, of no fixed address. RCMP said Dacles had several warrants out of the Lower Mainland for his arrest which were primarily related to his involvement in frauds and identity thefts.

The passenger, 53-year-old Michael White (Surrey) was on probation with conditions not to possess mail of any person other than himself.

Dacles was charged with possession of identification documents, dangerous driving, flight from police, obstruction and driving while prohibited. He remains in custody. White was charged with possession of identification documents and breach of probation. He appeared at the Penticton court and was released on a recognizance.

RCMP said it does not appear that any victims of the frauds or identity thefts, in both of the arrest incidents, are from the Okanagan.

