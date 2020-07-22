A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past a large emoji face painted on the boarded up windows of a store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. has recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and no additional deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed to reporters Wednesday (July 22) that three of the new cases are epi-linked.

This brings the total active confirmed cases to 205. Seventeen people are in hospital, three of those in critical care. B.C. has not recorded any deaths linked to the novel coronavirus for six days.

“The COVID-19 curve is trending in a way we do not want it to go, which is up,”

Seventy of the recent confirmed cases are linked to community exposures in Kelowna. Roughly 1,000 people are self-isolating at home, across the entire province, because they have been in contact with someone who has contracted the contagious respiratory illness.

British Columbians have been in Phase Three of the B.C. government’s reopening plan for nearly four weeks.

When asked what has led to the recent increase in cases, Henry said she believes reopening the province – such as restaurants, businesses and other public buildings – was done in a measured and thoughtful way.

ALSO READ: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

ALSO READ: B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PM Trudeau agrees to appear at House of Commons finance committee over WE deal
Next story
B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

Just Posted

B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

VIDEO: City of Maple Ridge introduces summer concert series and drive-in movie events

Summer Happenings runs until the September 12

Three people safe after fire at Maple Ridge home

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Maple Ridge actors bring fresh take to Pride and Prejudice production

Theatre in the Country offers performances online through Zoom, Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Poco Earls

Three staff members test positive for virus, Fraser Health lists dates of possible public exposure

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out

Abbotsford high schools move to quarterly schedule due to COVID-19

Students will take two classes each quarter, instead of 4 or 5 per semester

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Fraser Valley Regional Library to re-open all 25 branch locations on Aug. 4

Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Most Read