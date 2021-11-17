(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)

B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Rest of the country will get scheduled test on Nov. 17

The entire country will be testing its Alert Ready emergency system on Wednesday (Nov. 17) but B.C. will not be participating.

“In light of the devastating flooding and mudslides in B.C., the province will not be participating in tomorrow’s test,” Alert Ready posted to social media on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight
Next story
B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Just Posted

Progress on the new firehall. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows’ new firehall inches a step towards completion

Willa Ludeman in the lead wearing a dark blue helmet, during the Western Elite Circuit earlier this year. (Kyle Ludeman/Special to The News)
Speed skating club inviting people for open house

Deputy chief of operations Bryan Vinje was presented with the 20 Year Federal Service medal. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows firefighters recognized for service to community

Dave and Lisa Craik with their dog Mia, spent two nights sleeping in the car after being stranded on Hwy. 7. (Special to The News)
‘We were grateful we weren’t swept away’: Maple Ridge family spends 2 nights stuck on Hwy. 7