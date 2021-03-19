Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count was up to 737 Friday, after 622 new infections on Thursday, a notable increase from recent days, but with increasing vaccine protection, there were no new health care outbreaks for the fourth straight day.

There were 292 people in hospital as of Friday, up from 286 in the previous 24 hours, with 85 in critical care units. Officials reported two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, for a total of 1,421 in B.C. since the pandemic began a year ago.

For the first part of the week, new cases totalled 491 for Sunday, 460 Monday, 556 Tuesday and 498 on Wednesday.

Vaccine doses delivered in B.C. are now more than 490,000 as the age-based vaccination program continues in communities across the province. People aged 80 and up are eligible to book appointments as of March 19, with age 79 and up eligible to call as of Saturday, March 20. Appointment details and phone numbers can be found here.

Front-line workers including in grocery stores, schools and emergency services such as police and paramedics are being prioritized for vaccine starting in April, using AstraZeneca vaccine made available from a supplier in India and soon from the U.S. Employee groups will be contacted and are not to call the health authority appointment lines, which are reserved for the age-based vaccination program.

“The selection of the front-line workers for part two of this program is based on the known risk of transmission, as well as the nature and size of the workplace environment,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement March 19. “We remind all businesses and workers that the requirement to continue to follow COVID-19 safety plans remains in place, even if workers have been vaccinated.

“We also remind workers that health authorities will contact employers directly to arrange immunizations, and calling the age-based booking line will not provide access to the parallel AstraZeneca/SII vaccine program.”

RELATED: B.C. aims to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by July

RELATED: Emergency, grocery, school staff to get shots starting April

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian doctors say getting COVID-19 poses greater risk of blood clots than the vaccine
Next story
Trudeau denounces ‘lack of transparency’ as Canadians tried in China on spy charges

Just Posted

Curtis Pendleton, executive director of the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, is hoping to be back to full programming by the end of the year. (The News files)
Maple Ridge arts centre hoping to be back in business by November

Survey says: patrons are ready

An air ambulance helicopter was sent to Maple Ridge’s Ruskin Park after a man suffered burns from a firepit explosion. (Black Press Media files)
Man suffers burns to most of his body after firepit explosion in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance sent to Ruskin Park to transport victim to hospital

On St. Patrick's Day, Maple Ridge shop owner Sandra Taylor played the harp, sang, delivered flowers, gave out prizes – and (now regretfully) released 150 balloons – to honour the special occasion. She's apologizing now that part of her efforts will have a negative impact on the environment. (The News files)
LETTER: Sending out apology for balloon release

Maple Ridge shop owner horrified to learn her kindness efforts included a negative component

Lisa Collins maintains her daughter has been bullied since Grade 5. (The News files)
Bullied student’s mom says Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district took no action

Lisa Collins says six girls came after her daughter but still get to attend school

Single-family home prices are rising quickly and governments need to get more involved. (Black Press files)
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

It’s in no one’s best interest for house prices to shoot up 20 per cent a year

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Homicide investigation underway in Abbotsford following hang-up 911 call

Man dies after call placed on March 3 from 32300 block of Slocan Drive

New section of Lakeside Trail coming from Sunnyside Campground to Entrance Bay. (Google maps)
Funding announced for new section of Lakeside Trail at Cultus Lake

New section to link tourism amenities with recreation areas in Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Most Read