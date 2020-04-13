Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

B.C. had 25 new positive COVID-19 tests by April 12 and 20 more by April 13, bringing the total positive tests to 1,490 in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

New cases in the 20 affected B.C. senior care homes have risen to 254, with 11 new deaths over two days mostly attributed to those facilities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Henry noted that April 13 marks her 50th daily update on the pandemic, with hospitalized patients holding steady at 137 and 905 people recovered and out of care or home isolation.

“And I’m asking you to hold the line,” Henry said, in advice that has become familiar to B.C. residents. “This is not forever, but it is for now, and what you do makes a difference.”

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed the public outcry over Easter weekend traffic on B.C. Ferries routes, noting that compared to 2019, ferry passenger loads were down more than 90 per cent on major routes.

RELATED: B.C. golf courses reopening with COVID-19 precautions

RELATED: 1,700 international arrivals to B.C. over Easter

“B.C. Ferries continues to report more than 80 per cent decline on travellers on all of their routes, so that is something that reassures us,” Henry said. “But I do want to say there are many reasons why people may need to travel. Essential travel is still required to keep our province going, to make sure that we have the food, the medications, the things that we need in all parts of the province.”

Dix gave the comparative figures for Thursday-to-Easter Sunday traffic on the Swartz Bay-Nanaimo-Tsawwassen major routes, from 173,284 last year to 14,633 for Easter 2020, a drop of 92 per cent. Horseshoe Bay to Langdale for the Sunshine coast fell from 21,398 to 3,911, and on the Southern Gulf Islands routes from 23,349 to 3,342. Other minor routes totalled 8,908 for the four days, down from 42,904 during Easter 2019.

“I know that there has been a lot of discussion and a lot of frustration in communities about people who may appear at least to be travelling unnecessarily,” Dix said. “Undoubtedly there are cases where that’s the case.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry
Next story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Just Posted

Hammond Compassion Society hands out $100 gift cards to seniors

Maple Ridge not-for-profit aims to pass along $11,000 collected from its members

VIDEO: Kids commonly asked questions about COVID-19 addressed by City of Maple Ridge

City of Maple Ridge aims to inform community through regular video messages

IN IT TOGETHER: Picturing yourself strong

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

Stick to your local parks this Easter weekend, says Metro Vancouver

Two more regional parks close, Kanaka Creek and Pitt River Greenway remain open amid pandemic

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Baby animals flood into B.C.’s Critter Care wildlife shelter

The shelter is also in need of toilet paper, gloves, and bleach

Most Read