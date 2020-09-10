Dr. Brian Day, Medical Director of the Cambie Surgery Centre, sits for a photograph at his office in Vancouver on Aug. 31, 2016. A lawsuit that begins today in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver has the potential to fundamentally change the way Canadians access health care. Day, who operates a private surgical centre in Vancouver, is challenging B.C.’s ban on Canadians buying private insurance for medically necessary services already covered by medicare. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled against legalizing private health care in a landmark ruling released Thursday (Sept. 10).

After a case between the province and the Cambie Surgery Centre that spanned nearly four years, Justice John Steeves ruled against founder Dr. Brian Day’s assertion that patients should be able to pay to access private surgery and tests sooner if they deem the public system wait times to be too long.

The 880-page decision did note that too-long wait times can harm patients with deteriorating conditions.

Day, an orthopedic surgeon, has hinged his decade-long legal battle on arguments around patients having a right to pay for services if wait times in the public system are too long. He operates the Specialist Referral Clinic, which refers patients to the Cambie Surgery Centre, a multi-specialty surgical and diagnostic facility, containing six operating rooms, recovery beds and overnight stay rooms. The centre is considered to operate at standards equivalent to a major public hospital in B.C.

He had maintained that four plaintiff patients have been deprived of life, liberty and security under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms after suffering harms from waiting for surgery in the public system before they sought care at his clinic.

Day first opened the clinic in 1996, stating that his motivation was not profit but rather to provide surgeons and patients with more operating hours.

However, the facility has been operating since 2003 in violation of unproclaimed provisions of the provincial Medicare Protection Act.

In 2018, the province announced it would start to fine doctors $10,000 for a first offence if the charged patients for procedures and services that were available under the public system. However, Day received an injunction from the B.C. Supreme Court to pause fines until his case was dealt with.

READ MORE: B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme CourtHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Just Posted

Two men face 35 charges for Lower Mainland armed-robbery spree

Pair struck businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Surrey

LETTER: Is Maple Ridge’s approach to homeless and drug problems really helping?

One letter writer fears efforts to aid people in need are actually only enabling them further

TRAFFIC: Flipped gravel truck closes section of 100 Avenue in Maple Ridge

No injuries have been reported

Taylor Rae and The Promised to play in Maple Ridge park

Summer Happenings offered by the city on Friday evening

Driving advice for first week back to school

Slow down in school zones, and parents should leave early

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Former Mission principal claims he was ‘researching’ Creep Catchers, after being filmed in child-luring sting

Teacher Regulation Branch finds Jason Alan Obert’s explanation ‘not plausible’

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

University of Fraser Valley receives $1.14M for Punjabi Canadian Legacy Project

Funds go to South Asian Studies Institute in Abbotsford

Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to teenage girls in North Vancouver

Leon Stevens, 25, was arrested and charged with an indecent act and exposing genitals

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

Most Read