A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)

B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

In addition to up to three hours paid for B.C. workers to get vaccinated, the province is now providing three days of sick leave if they become ill from COVID-19.

The new sick leave legislation was announced Friday (May 21) by Minister of Labour Harry Bains. It went into effect Thursday.

Now, if an employee is sick with COVID-19 or has been ordered to self-isolate while waiting for a test result, they will be granted up to three days paid during their time off.

“We’re also supporting employers with a reimbursement program of up to $200 per day for each worker who is eligible for paid sick leave,” Bains said.

WorkSafeBC, to administer the provincial program, will allow employers to be retroactively reimbursed for wages paid from as early as May 20.

Once launched, program applications will remain open until Dec. 31.

READ ALSO: Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of 2021 provincial budget

Bains said the province will bridge the COVID-19 sick leave program into paid support for B.C. workers with “any illness or injury.”

This includes the province’s approximately one million workers, many of whom are women or migrants in labour-intensive jobs.

The permanent sick leave strategy will go into effect on Jan. 1.

“No worker should have to choose between going to work sick or losing pay to stay home,” Bains said. “We will find the balance that works for everyone.”

“To protect and support both employers and workers, following a consultation process that will begin over the summer months.”

READ MORE: B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentCoronavirusLabour

Previous story
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost the province millions
Next story
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Just Posted

Program to increase digital literacy among older adults to be operated out of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services. (Special to The News)
New seniors digital literacy program to be offered in Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows

Community Services was one of 29 non-profit service agencies to receive an Active Aging Plus grant

A vehicle crashed off Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Driver loses control, jumps sidewalk in Maple Ridge

No injuries in crash

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak closes Maple Ridge business

Prime Health ordered closed by Fraser Health

The BC Centre for Disease Control map of COVID-19 cases by health area, for the week ending May 15.
COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Six straight weeks of decline, according to CDC

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge man says wine would go great with that park picnic

Allowing people to drink alcohol in parks could help local eateries, a letter writer says.

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

Most Read