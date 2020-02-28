Bald eagle hit by a train in Vanderhoof, taken to the Lower Mainland by BC Conservation Officers. (BCCOS photo)

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

A bald eagle hit by a train in Vanderhoof was given a ride to the Lower Mainland, and she now has a shot at survival, says the non-profit taking care of the raptor.

BC Conservation Officer Service drove the eagle down to OWL in Delta. OWL is a non-profit dedicated to the survival of all raptors.

The bald eagle is alive, “which is a big thing,” says Rob Hope, raptor care manager with OWL.

The non-profit received the bald eagle at their facility Feb. 28.

“The conservation officers were nice enough to drive her down. She has some paralysis, as well as head trauma,” Hope added.

In such cases, time is the biggest factor as sometimes birds recover on their own with little medical attention. He said the eagle could have spinal or nerve injury.

As the raptor was healthy before the accident, she in good-shape considering what she went through.

“For her to survive the initial injury and for the volunteers to pick her up and drive her down in time, all helped,” he said.

READ MORE: Bear conflicts keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Just Posted

Ride-hailing licence expected in Maple Ridge by April 1

Regional licence now on council agenda

Maple Ridge RCMP continue search for Atefeh Jadidian

The police released a new photo showing the missing woman walking east on Dewdney Trunk Road

Street drug deaths drop by half in Maple Ridge

City last on list of 15 with highest number of fatalities

WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows, sun expected too

Rain is expected to begin Friday afternoon

COMMUNITY NETWORK: Weekend wellness event connects Indigenous with resources

Culture can be a medicine for Aboriginal people, as columnist Ginna Berg explains ahead of Saturday

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Dragon boating changes lives for Spirit Abreast paddlers

The Cultus Lake based team is looking to fill a boat with breast cancer survivors and supporters.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Most Read