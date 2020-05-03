(pikrepo.com)

Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition asking barbers and hairstylists to not be among the first businesses to re-open.

The Change.org petition, which had 2,039 signatures as of Sunday (May 3) afternoon, said opening hair salons and barbershops would put stylists and customers at risk.

“Our government has made incredible strides in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and must understand that a decision to reopen salons first would put our communities and economy at greater risk than benefit,” the petition, started by Hair Stylists and Barbers of B​.​C., said.

The petition cited Alberta’s reopening plan, which has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14.

The authors of the petition posed a series of questions which they said must be answered before hair salons and barbershops reopen.

“Will stylists have continued, unfettered access to personal protective equipment in B.C.? Will access to widespread testing be made more available?” the questions began. Others touched upon support for infected workers and the risk to the lives of staff and their families.

Speaking Saturday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said hair salons would not be opened lightly.

“We won’t be opening up barbers and stylists… until we’re all comfortable that we have an appropriate plan to be able to do that safely for everybody involved.”

Hair stylists and barbers are not regulated in B.C. as their governing body was disbanded in 2003.

READ MORE: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

READ MORE: Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more
Next story
UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council conduct bylaw passes three readings

Fourth reading expected May 12

Concerns over Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project going before council

Phase one of the engagement process to be discussed

VIDEO: Maple Ridge mayor shares how park ambassadors keep community safe

Park ambassador program is a new initiative introduced during COVID-19 crisis

RCMP cruisers join birthday parade for 10-year-old Maple Ridge boy

Landon Turnbull says it’s the best birthday party he’s ever had

VIDEO: Cameras catch wildlife at Golden Ears since park closed to visitors

B.C. Parks closed on April 8

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

RCMP call for witnesses, video after Coquitlam boy on bike collides with SUV

Police said the boy was in serious condition after the crash but has improved ‘significantly’

Most Read