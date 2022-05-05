BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers coming to Maple Ridge

Will sign up donors for monthly giving program, not accepting cash at the door

The canvassers all wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests, and do not ask for cash donations at the doorstep. (Special to The News)

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers are coming to Maple Ridge, but the agency wants the public to know the canvassers will not ask for cash donations at your door.

The door-to-door canvass is intended to introduce local residents to the foundation, and its monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support cancer research and innovations in patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests. Canvassers are equipped with masks, and will maintain at least six feet of distance when interacting with members of the public at their doorstep.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite donors to take part in a monthly giving program only.

They will not accept cash at the door.

READ ALSO: Son of B.C. cancer victim sells car to help others fight the disease

There have been recent scams in the Okanagan where people were going door-to-door trying to collect cash donations, but they turned out to be not legitimate.

Once you have signed up for monthly giving, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

The BC Cancer Foundation is the fundraising partner of BC Cancer, and they say every dollar raised stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C.

If you have questions about our door-to-door program, monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, please call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.