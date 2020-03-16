BC Ferries has cancelled 12 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay on March 17 and 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay in response to COVID-19 fears affecting demand.

The noon ferry leaving Swartz Bay on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 will be cancelled, plus the 2 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen on both days as well.

All customers with reservations on cancelled sailing will have their reservation fees fully refunded.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday BC Ferries passengers will soon see regulations that allow drivers to remain in their vehicles during sailings as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

