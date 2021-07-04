BC Hydro crew en route to fallen power line near Maple Ridge park

Public is advised to avoid the area

Maple Ridge fire department has called for the assistance of BC Hydro crews after a power line fell near Jerry Sulina Park on Sunday morning.

The initial call came into first responders around 11:15 a.m. from a kayaker who reported what they believed was a tree on fire in the area of 132 Avenue and 210 Street, once Maple Ridge firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed a Hydro wire had fallen off an insulator.

Mora Scott, spokesperson with BC Hydro, confirmed to The News that a crew is en route to assess and repair the damage. There are no power outages to the community as a result of the fallen wire.

It is not confirmed whether a fire was sparked. The public should avoid the area.

The News has reached out to the fire department for comment.

More to come.

