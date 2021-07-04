BC Hydro crews were called to the area of 132 Avenue and 210 Street in Maple RIdge after a report of a fallen wire on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Google Map)

BC Hydro crews were called to the area of 132 Avenue and 210 Street in Maple RIdge after a report of a fallen wire on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Google Map)

BC Hydro crew en route to fallen power line near Maple Ridge park

Public is advised to avoid the area

Maple Ridge fire department has called for the assistance of BC Hydro crews after a power line fell near Jerry Sulina Park on Sunday morning.

The initial call came into first responders around 11:15 a.m. from a kayaker who reported what they believed was a tree on fire in the area of 132 Avenue and 210 Street, once Maple Ridge firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed a Hydro wire had fallen off an insulator.

Mora Scott, spokesperson with BC Hydro, confirmed to The News that a crew is en route to assess and repair the damage. There are no power outages to the community as a result of the fallen wire.

It is not confirmed whether a fire was sparked. The public should avoid the area.

The News has reached out to the fire department for comment.

More to come.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
Gisele Lévesque, first Canadian to receive COVID vaccine, has died
Next story
Firefighters, military being dispatched to help B.C. control wildfires

Just Posted

Leah Paris and Lyzz Harmer had to hose down each one of the 30 horses in their care during the heat wave last weekend. (Paris Equestrian/Special to The News)
Horses at Maple Ridge riding school ride out heat wave thanks to extra love and care

BC Hydro crews were called to the area of 132 Avenue and 210 Street in Maple RIdge after a report of a fallen wire on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Google Map)
BC Hydro crew en route to fallen power line near Maple Ridge park

Actor and comedian Cliff Prang will be performing July 16. (Cliff Prang/Facebook)
Summer Happenings start July 9 in Maple Ridge

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 4