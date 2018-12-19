UPDATED: B.C. man airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in the face

A man was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday night after a stabbing incident in Mission. / Shane MacKichan Photo

A Mission man has suffered several stab wounds to his face after being attacked by two men wearing ski masks on Tuesday night.

The victim told Mission RCMP that he was attacked on 14th Avenue near Cedar Street by two suspects who were wearing masks.

The incident took place just after 8 p.m.

The man has multiple stab wounds to the eye and face area, as well as his arms and back.

The victim was able to make his way home, in the 32000 block of Badger Avenue, where paramedics and firefighters responded to treat him. The man was later airlifted to hospital in stable condition.

“The investigation is in its early stages. The Mission RCMP have a dedicated team of investigators assigned to the case. Based on the information gathered to date, the police believe this was a targeted attack and the risk to the public is very low,” said Cpl. Nathan Berze in an official RCMP media release.

Police are asking that if any member of the public witnessed these events or has any information about these events to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.