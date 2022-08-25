BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

Surrendered due to health and sanitation issues

Almost 100 budgies have been turned over to BC SPCA after an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna.

The 99 birds were all moved to the SPCA location in Kelowna on Aug. 24, though some will be dispersed to other centres to ensure there is enough staffing and resources to care for each tiny tweeter.

They are currently under 30 days quarantine in Kelowna because of the presence of avian flu in the province.

“Once the quarantine period is up we will be looking for homes for them all.”

Senior Officer of Protection Relations Eileen Drever said that this many birds under one roof can often result in a number of health and sanitation issues, like malnourishment or parasites.

“Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so that they could get the on-going care they needed.”

Despite the massive number of birds surrendered to the SPCA, there were actually others that were left in the owner’s home, under orders of care from the organization.

(BC SPCA)

READ MORE: Gang of turkeys attacks man in Chase, breaking both his hips and a finger

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

animal crueltyBCSPCAbirdsSPCA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Investigations into police-involved injuries, deaths backlogging as incidents increase in B.C.
Next story
Gang of turkeys attacks B.C. man, breaking both his hips and a finger

Just Posted

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society. (Special to The News)
Purple chairs to line Maple Ridge church parking lot for International Overdose Awareness Day

The 40-year-old suspect was wanted on three outstanding warrants, which led to the vehicle incident on Aug. 24. (The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest Pitt Meadows man during vehicle incident

Cranberry Field Day will feature multiple prize draws and is already fulled booked. (Debbie Thiessen/The News)
Pitt Meadows farm hosts the 2022 Cranberry Field Day

Frequent Through Your Lens contributor Ernie Daykin shared a stunning sunset photo captured at the north end of 232nd Street, overlooking the Blaney Bog in Maple Ridge. “Happy summertime,” he said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun setting over the bog

Pop-up banner image