BC NDP candidate Lisa Beare said her party will replace Pitt Meadows secondary if re-elected. (Special to The News)

BCNDP promises new high school in Pitt Meadows

Beare also commits to property buy for new school in Maple Ridge

Today’s election promise by the BCNDP is to build a new high school in Pitt Meadows, and buy land for a new elementary school in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple ridge.

Lisa Beare, BCNDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, announced her party’s commitment on Tuesday morning. It would replace the existing Pitt Meadows secondary, which was built in 1961, at a cost of $80 to $90 million. It would be built on the same site.

“It’s old, and in desperate need of both renovations and seismic upgrades,” she said of the building.

Renovations have been discussed between the city and Education Ministry, but Beare said simply “It’s time for a full rebuild.”

Beare said she personally attended high school at Maple Ridge Secondary, and then was part of the second graduating class from the new Thomas Haney Secondary. She found it “extraordinarily exciting” to attend her final two years in a state-of-the-art school, and added “That’s what I want to make sure I’m delivering for students in Pitt Meadows.”

It would be made possible under her party’s proposed $3 billion Recovery Investment Fund, which would be used to build infrastructure and create jobs, she said.

READ ALSO: Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

“Investing in communities is how we can help move BC further towards economic recovery after the devastating impacts of COVID-19,” said Beare. “These investments announced today will help provide more security for families who want to establish roots in our community.”

Beare, who started her political career as a school trustee, is aware of the longtime pursuit of a new school to serve the Silver Valley neighbourhood. She is also a resident of Silver Valley, and said her neighbours frequently talk about the need for the facility, and how they were promised a school when they bought their homes there. The school district has made it their top priority based on current and projected growth, which estimates 1,420 additional students over the next 10 years.

“We live in a community that is attracting more families, so we need to plan for the future and make sure we have schools and classrooms that allow all students to learn and thrive,” said Beare.

Response from the BC Liberal party is pending.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
