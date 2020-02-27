Bear in Maple Ridge back yard takes five

Wendy Bain used to capture images of majestic lions in her home country of South Africa. Now, she’s photographing racoons and bears and whatever else happens to wander into the backyard of her Rock Ridge home in Maple Ridge. She took this photo of a bear chilling out in 2017.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map