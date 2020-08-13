A ribbon cutting marking the soft opening of Beckett Park in Port Haney took place Wednesday, Aug. 12. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge

A community celebration is being planned when COVID-19 pandemic passes

Beckett Park in Port Haney is officially open.

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, along with Valoree Richmond, the director of parks and facilities, were joined by Scott O’Dell, owner of Haney Home Hardware and Mark Lancaster, owner of North Fraser Automotive Repair, for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to officially open the park, at 11683 223 Street, just east of the Haney Bypass.

READ MORE: New Haney park will honour pioneer family

“The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t lend well to big community celebrations so we decided to hold a virtual celebration to mark the soft opening of Beckett Park,” said Mayor Morden, adding that, even before Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, there’s hardly a moment in the day when the space isn’t already being used by local families for picnics, basketball and scooter activity.

READ MORE: New park in south Haney

A community celebration is being planned for when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, noted Mayor Morden, that will be hosted by council with the participation of staff from a variety of municipal departments who assisted in the project.

A video of the ribbon cutting event is on the City’s social media sites along with a site tour by Chad Neufeld, manager of park planning and development.

 

