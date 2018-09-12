Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

It’s just a bunch of dusty rocks and gravel, but they will be home for fish and help create clear water for the salmon under the care of the Alouette River Management Society.

Lafarge Canada made a large donation of rocks and gravel worth about $1,000 to the Alouette River Management Society and Allco Fish Hatchery recently.

The donation will help strengthen the walls of the coho salmon rearing ponds and reduce siltation and will be part of the final steps of the rebuild of the ponds beside the South Alouette River.

Every year, ARMS rears thousands of juvenile fry in the ponds.

The society is hosting its 25th World Rivers Day on Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event takes place at the Allco Fish Hatchery, 24959 Alouette Rd., and includes a fishing pond, live entertainment, environmental exhibitors and kids activities.

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society is also celebrating World Rivers Day on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kanaka Creek Regional Park, riverfront, on Lougheed Highway and River Road, just east of Kanaka Way. The event is free and includes canoe tours and stewardship displays.