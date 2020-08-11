Black bear sighting reported in Pitt Meadows

Dogs should be leashed outdoors at all times, City says

A black bear was reported seen along the Pitt River Greenway trail near Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows, according to a Facebook post shared by the City on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (City of Pitt Meadows)

City of Pitt Meadows is asking the public to be cautious after a report of a black bear sighting in the community.

A bear was reported seen along the Pitt River Greenway trail near Osprey Village, according to the City.

WildSafe Tales (2020-21) – Spring Bear Safety Reminder from WildSafeBC on Vimeo.

“Please keep children close by and dogs on leash at all time,” they wrote in a social media post.

Sightings of the animal should be reported to conservation at 1-877-952-7277.

Black bears account for 14,000 to 25,000 calls per year to the Conservation Officer Service, according to Wild Safe BC.

“Bears are most active from April to November, but in milder climates, or where they are continuously finding food, bears may not go into their dens,” according to their website.

“While most bear encounters result in the bear leaving an area, they can become more assertive or destructive when they have learned to associate humans and their activities with food.”

For view reports of wildlife sightings visit: warp.wildsafebc.com/warp.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsPitt Meadows