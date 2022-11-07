A body was discovered in a vehicle at the Canada Trust at 203 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Body discovered in Maple Ridge

Police say IHIT is not being called

A body was discovered in Maple Ridge on Monday morning, Nov. 7.

Police were called to the scene at the TD Canada Trust branch at 203 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road where they discovered a deceased person in a vehicle stopped in the drive through ATM.

Mounties on the scene say the incident appears to be a medical emergency and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, that is typically called to a scene that’s suspicious in nature, would not be called in this case.

The victim has since been removed from the vehicle, along with a cat – that was still alive.

maple ridge

