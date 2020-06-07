Body found in downtown Chilliwack, RCMP investigating

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweeted that a body was found behind a Scotiabank

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating a suspected homicide.

A body was found behind in the parking lot behind the Scotia Bank at 46059 Yale Road around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are describing the victim as a man in his late 50s.

Local RCMP confirm there was an incident last night and the scene ‘has been collapsed.’

More info to come.

