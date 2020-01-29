Body found in vehicle at bottom of Mission ravine

Deceased male appears to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, discovered on Dewdney Trunk Road

Mission RCMP have recovered a body that was discovered inside a vehicle at the bottom of a steep ravine.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at about 9 a.m., a passerby called police to report an abandoned vehicle on Dewdney Trunk Road, near the Stave Falls Dam.

When police arrived on scene, they observed a vehicle down a large embankment.

According to an RCMP release, “upon further inspection, they discovered a deceased male inside the vehicle.”

The release goes on to say with “the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) the Mission RCMP were able to determine the male was the lone occupant of the vehicle and that his death was not suspicious in nature.”

The collision is still under investigation and it’s not certain at this point if speed or alcohol were a factor.

The Mission RCMP are requesting that if any member of the public has information or witnessed the collision, to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Most Read