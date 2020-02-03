The red pointer shows the approximate area where a body was discovered, along the edge of Skagit River in Hope on Sunday, Feb. 2. Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. (Google Maps)

Body found near river in small Lower Mainland town

Deceased has yet to be identified as coroner begins investigation of body found in Skagit River

RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body found along Silverhope Creek in the Hope area.

The discovery was made on Sunday, Feb. 2, in the 19000-block of Silver-Skagit Road, and the Hope RCMP and BC Coroners Service attended the site.

Cpl. Mike Rail from the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said the investigation is still in its early stages and the deceased has not been identified. He also states there is nothing suspicious so far about the case.

“There is no evidence collected at this point of the investigation to suggest a criminal act has occurred or a danger to the public,” he said in an email to The Hope Standard.

“The BC Coroners Service investigation will look to determine the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.”

 

