Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Brash morning shooting directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital

Paramedics came upon shooting scene, called in medevac for victim in critical condition

A brash shooting took place directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital this morning (Oct. 23).

At around 9 a.m., paramedics near the hospital came upon the scene on Mary Street, just south of Hodgins Avenue, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

They identified a shooting had just taken place over emergency scanners, and called in an medevac directly to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Although a hospital was right there, paramedics determined the patient needed to be transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital. BCEHS confirmed that a victim was being transported to hospital in critical condition.

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed can be seen in a large area RCMP officers have cordoned off with police tape, directly outside the emergency entrance to the hospital.

Black Press has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more details.

RELATED: Late-night shooting on residential street in Abbotsford

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwack

 

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

fd

Previous story
Canadian ski resorts face labour shortage, government slow to issue working visas
Next story
Go by a different name? Library card will now reflect patrons’ preferred names

Just Posted

Jack Emberly spoke to protestors at the Fairy Creek Blockade. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge columnist makes video from Fairy Creek

Those who want their library record updated to a preferred name, are encouraged to visit their library location and let a staff member know. (Black Press Media files)
Go by a different name? Library card will now reflect patrons’ preferred names

Environmentalist Ross Davies went toe to toe with a banana slug at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre. A true sign of the season. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slowly but surely making progress

(Black Press Media File)
Metro Vancouver seeks input on rules to reduce cannabis grow odours