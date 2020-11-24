BREAKING: Aircraft crashes at Pitt Meadows Airport

No injuries have been reported

A single engine Cessna crashed into a blueberry field along the north side of the Pitt Meadows Airport on Tuesday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

An single engine Cessna aircraft carrying two people crashed at Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday morning, according to deputy fire chief Dave Biggin.

Just before 10 a.m. emergency dispatchers reported a small plane had crashed at the end of the runway into the field at the local airport. It came to rest in a blueberry field; a property owned by the airport, Biggin said.

Pitt Meadows firefighters were dispatched and arrived on scene shortly after.

First responders confirmed to dispatchers that all occupants had exited the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

There was a fair amount of damage to the front of the plane, said Biggin. The front landing gear had been ripped off and embedded in the mud.

However there was little damage to the cockpit, he added.

Biggin said the plane had taken flight as part of a school training exercise.

