BREAKING: Fraser Valley wildfire fire ‘out of control’

The wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs is now listed as out of control as of Tuesday morning.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was originally discovered on Sunday, August 2. On Monday it burned through 1.5 hectares approximately 4 kilometres off of Sts’ailes Forest Service Road. It has since grown “out of control” according to wildfire officials and has grown to 10 hectares.

The fire is reportedly human-caused.

More to come.

