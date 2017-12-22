UPDATED: Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting

Police say it appears to be a targeted incident

A man was shot and killed in Maple Ridge early Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to multiple calls of shots fired at around 6 a.m. today.

A man was shot and died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

“This appears to be a targeted event and there are no indications of further threats to public safety at this time,” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett, media relations officer, Ridge Meadows RCMP.

An area resident said police blocked off Kin Park near Maple Ridge secondary on this morning and that a police canine unit was searching the area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team now has jurisdiction over the investigation, and confirmed shots were fired at the park.

IHIT also had a tent over a KIA that was parked outside Ridge Meadows Hospital on Friday morning.

IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed the victim made it to the hospital, where he died. IHIT has seized the vehicle from the hospital and believe it is related to the homicide.

IHIT has identified the victim, who was known to police, but are not releasing his name or any other details about him at this time.

• Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT tip line 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

 

Police have blocked off Kin Park in Maple Ridge.

