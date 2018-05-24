BREAKING: Ministry changes shelter offer to Maple Ridge

Plans are changing for supportive housing complex on Burnett Street (THE NEWS/files)

Municipal Affairs and Housing is responding to Maple Ridge’s rejection of an 85-unit supportive housing and shelter complex by offering to separate the two.

Minister Selina Robinson said Thursday that her department is willing to build just a supportive housing complex, where people are further along in recovery, and issue a request for proposals to find an operator for the facility.

It’s also proposing that the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries continue to operate the shelter services at its existing location at Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street, instead of including a shelter into a supportive housing building.

The B.C. Housing proposal rejected Tuesday in a 5-2 vote, called for the Salvation Army to operate both the combined supportive housing and shelter components at 11749 and 11761 Burnett St.

In addition, B.C. Housing would also investigate switching the location of the supportive housing component from Burnett Street to 21375 Lougheed Hwy.

That location was previously considered for a shelter in 2016, but rejected after public opposition.

B.C. Housing had been planning instead to build affordable housing for seniors at that location. Switching locations could mean the seniors and affordable housing project could move to Burnett Street.

“We are looking for the best way to move forward to ensure the health and safety of the homeless residents of Maple Ridge, and will continue working with city council to find the best solutions for Maple Ridge,” Robinson said.

She added, though, Maple Ridge council may have misunderstood the original plan in the first place.

Council denied first reading of that plan, calling instead for B.C. Housing to develop a new operation model for housing and shelters that focused on health outcomes.

B.C. Housing’s proposal included 24-hour staffing, medical exam rooms for assessments, “and the provision of treatment by primary care or mental health professionals.”

Robinson said the features are part of B.C.’s new Rapid Response to Homelessness Program, a more targetted approach.

As well, local health authorities, the intensive case management team would both have been involved in the new facility, which would have been operated by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Earlier Thursday, Chris Bossley, a spokesperson for Anita Place Tent City, called for the property at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. to be the location for a new supportive housing and shelter complex in Maple Ridge.

Bossley e-mailed B.C. Housing with that suggestion after Maple Ridge council denied B.C. Housing’s plans to build an 85-bed complex on Burnett St.

Two years ago, she started an online petition calling for the same thing.

“I believe that 21375 is a far more appropriate location for a shelter and supportive housing facility,” Bossley said.

B.C. Housing currently proposing $15 million for new affordable rental housing at 21375 Lougheed Highway, for low-income families and seniors.

The Maple Ridge Cemetery borders the northern edge of that property, while Ridge Meadows Hospital is across the highway.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said the Burnett Street location would continue to be an issue unless council gets firm controls around the clinical care and the outcomes.

“This clinical care thing, it’s a full-stop deal for me. If you can’t staff this facility with clinical care people that are going to drive outcomes, there’s no way I’m supporting this, especially with the location being as it is, in a much more residential neighbourhood than 21375 Lougheed Hwy., which is disconnected from residential.”

Read also wants contracts to operate such facilities to rest with the Fraser Health Authority, and for them to go through a request for proposals process.

But she welcomed the minister’s response.

“That’s good though, to get a response that fast, I think is a good sign. They want to work on this.”

Read said the decision to go to bids for an operator of a supportive housing facility is a good step.

“We need them to talk about the operating model.”

The Salvation Army was selected to operate the proposed Burnett Street operation without going through such a process.

Naomi Brunemeyer, with B.C. Housing, said the Burnett Street was preferred for its lot size and downtown location, as well that it was previously proposed for apartments, another multi-unit use.

“We feel that it’s important to be in the town centre, we feel that it’s important to be close to transit and other services, including health services and other amenities,” she told council.

Dr. Michael Orser, with Alouette Animal Hospital, which owns the building next to 21375 Lougheed Hwy., said he’d have similar concerns as two year ago when a shelter was proposed next door.

One of the founders of Anita Place Tent City, Ivan Drury, criticized council’s decision on Tuesday, as did both MLAs.

“Are they experts in health-care and harm reduction,” Drury asked of council members.

Funding from Ottawa is based on Housing First principals, he added.

“Maple Ridge council is deciding that they know better than the rest of the whole infrastructure?”

He asked what research or experts are supporting council’s position.

“I’d like to see the sources.”

He added that the high cost of housing is partly causing homeless. He said council’s decision says that people who are homeless deserve extra scrutiny.

“And creating a mythology around them that they are different than other citizens … and they don’t belong.”

He said council’s approach also pathologizes and dehumanizes homeless people, adding that doesn’t explain why homelessness has skyrocketed in the last decade.

Darrell Pilgrim, with the Salvation Army, said he was disappointed in council’s decision.

“I certainly feel that the Burnett site … is what is best for our community as a whole. It’s disappointing we won’t be able to offer that improved level of service to people who need it,” Pilgrim said. But the Salvation Army will just keep serving the community, he added.

Both MLAs said by e-mail they were disappointed in Tuesday’s decision.

“I am disappointed that the city chose to stop this application before the public consultation process, something that the city had, in fact, been asking for,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“This proposal for supportive housing is part of a targeted approach to tackling homelessness in our community, which includes working with local health authorities to provide mental health and addictions supports.”

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, said: “It’s discouraging that the city chose to reject this proposal. We were hoping to secure supportive housing with a variety of services, including 24-hour staffing, medical care, and addictions supports at the Burnett location.

“However, I am optimistic that we will find a way to move forward with supporting those in need within our community.”