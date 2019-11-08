BREAKING: Heavily-armed Mounties have west Maple Ridge neighbourhood locked down

VIDEO: Person in a residence a block north of Fairview Elementary is subject of a police incident

Mounties have a section of west Maple Ridge, one block north of a school, blocked off.

Residents in the area near Fairview Elementary are being asked to remain in their homes, and traffic in the area is being diverted, as three marked police cruisers and several tactical vehicles have converged on 122nd Avenue, west of 205B Street. A police explosives team and K9 unit are also on scene.

Police have posted to Twitter, asking people to avoid the 20500-block area, between Dewdney Trunk Road and 123rd Avenue, until further notice.

The incident, they say, involves one person in a home.

Reporters on scene report having heard what sounded like two explosions from the house, just before 3 p.m.

Then, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a pair of ambulancs arrived at the scene.

Steve Shaw, a resident in the area, said he’s not sure what’s going on, “But I’m unable to leave my house and check the mail,” he shared with The News.

“All I know now is that everyone is supposed to stay inside. No in and out traffic,” he said, sharing only moments ago: “There was just a loud bang. All hell is breaking loose.”

The school is closed today for a non-instructional day.

• Stay tuned for more information as it comes available

 

Police are asking people to stay away from the area Friday afternoon. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

