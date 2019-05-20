BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack

Victoria Day travelling may prove to be a challenge as first responders dealt with a crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack on Monday morning.
RCMP, fire crews and BC Ambulance were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle incident near the Herrling Island exit in the westbound lanes.
Dispatch reported the crash was between a semi and an SUV.
he first crew on scene reported multiple patients. By 11:15 p.m. crews were ordered to set up a landing zone for an air ambulance.
