BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack

First responders on scene with multiple patients from four vehicles involved in westbound lanes

Victoria Day travelling may prove to be a challenge as first responders dealt with a crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack on Monday morning.

RCMP, fire crews and BC Ambulance were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle incident near the Herrling Island exit in the westbound lanes.

Dispatch reported the crash was between a semi and an SUV.

he first crew on scene reported multiple patients. By 11:15 p.m. crews were ordered to set up a landing zone for an air ambulance.

