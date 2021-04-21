BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing reported in downtown Maple Ridge

Police respond to a reported stabbbing near Fletcher Park in Maple Ridge on Wednesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News) A member of the gang task force leaves the scene on Fletcher Street. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News) A detective questions someone who was on scene at the reported stabbing on Fletcher Street. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News) RCMP taped off the scene as well as parts of Fletcher Street after a reported stabbing on Wednesday, April 21. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have been called to the scene of a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident near Fletcher Park, and an air ambulance was called for the victim, then later cancelled.

A man was removed from the scene on a stretcher, and was conscious and sitting up.

Numerous police vehicles, including members of the Integrated Gang Task Force, and an ambulance van responded. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police have the area around the park secured, including an alley near the park, with restricted public access.

Police were also stretching police tape around a residence on Fletcher Street. Neighbours said there has been frequent activity and visits by police to the residence.

More details as they become available.

maple ridgeRCMPstabbing