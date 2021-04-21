BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing reported in downtown Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP have been called to the scene of a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the incident near Fletcher Park, and an air ambulance was called for the victim, then later cancelled.
A man was removed from the scene on a stretcher, and was conscious and sitting up.
Numerous police vehicles, including members of the Integrated Gang Task Force, and an ambulance van responded. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Police have the area around the park secured, including an alley near the park, with restricted public access.
Police were also stretching police tape around a residence on Fletcher Street. Neighbours said there has been frequent activity and visits by police to the residence.
More details as they become available.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.