VIDEO: Plane crashes onto Pitt Meadows farm

A small aircraft crashed onto a Pitt Meadows farm on Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A small aircraft crashed onto a Pitt Meadows farm on Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A small aircraft crashed onto a Pitt Meadows farm on Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A small aircraft crashed onto a Pitt Meadows farm on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the plane being flipped upside down.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene at Neaves Road and Thompson Road, where a plane had reportedly crashed into a ditch.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services all arrived to assess the situation.

BCEHS said that three ambulances responded to the 20000-block of Thompson Road.

“Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene but no patients were transported to hospital,” said BCEHS.

More details to come as they’re available.

Pitt MeadowsPlane crash