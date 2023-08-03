VIDEO: Plane crashes onto Pitt Meadows farm

A small aircraft crashed onto a Pitt Meadows farm on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the plane being flipped upside down.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene at Neaves Road and Thompson Road, where a plane had reportedly crashed into a ditch.
Ridge Meadows RCMP, Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services all arrived to assess the situation.
BCEHS said that three ambulances responded to the 20000-block of Thompson Road.
“Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene but no patients were transported to hospital,” said BCEHS.
More details to come as they’re available.
Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.