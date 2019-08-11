House on Colemore Street is surrounded by police tape Sunday afternoon in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

BREAKING: Police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Incident took place on Colemore Street

A home in Maple Ridge was surrounded by police Sunday afternoon after a police-involved shooting.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said they had been notified of an officer-involved shooting in Ridge Meadows and that further details will be released when available.

The incident started just before 3 p.m. according to a witness who lives by the property along Colemore Street, just north of 124 Avenue, who heard two big bangs.

At least six police vehicles and three ambulances were parked along the street.

By 4 p.m. the house has been taped off, with three officers standing in front of the front door of the house.

Neighbours who came out to see what was going on said that the street is normally very quiet and the people living in the house behind the police tape were renters.

Victims Services was on scene talking to two men standing in the driveway.

Victim Services provides services to anyone who has been a victim of crime in the province, their family members and witnesses

One witness saw a woman screaming at police officers before walking away from them. The witness also said there were around six male police officers crying.

Neighbours said that police had been called to the house numerous times in the past because of one individual who was mentally ill. But the family of three normally just kept to themselves.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the Ridge Meadows RCMP said police will have a statement regarding the incident by about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

More to follow

 

