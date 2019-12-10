A fire damaged a residents at 210th Street and 119th Avenue on Tuesday morning. (Phil Melnychuk - THE NEWS)

UPDATED: Residential fire in west Maple Ridge

An animal was seen inside the structure.

Six fire trucks and an ambulance responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in west Maple Ridge.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. about a two-storey structure fire near 210th Street and 119 Avenue.

Black smoke and flames were showing at the back of the building, according to reports.

As well, an animal was seen inside the structure.

Firefighters entered the building to knock down flames. Smoke could still be seen coming from the second floor.

Police have just blocked off the area around the house.

• More to follow.

 

