Building spotted floating past Maple Ridge

Appeared to be a shed that had broken free of its mooring

A small building was spotted floating down the Fraser River on Tuesday afternoon, and was photographed from Wharf Street as it floated past Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified at 11:45 p.m., and responded. A spokesperson said they first notified the Canadian Coast Guard, but were told they have no jurisdiction in the area, so police notified the Vancouver Port Authority. That organization had no immediate response to questions about the little building.

The Hammond Neighbours Facebook page reported that the building had been empty when it became unmoored. It was briefly caught up off the shore of Hammond, then broke loose and continued floating down the Fraser. There was no indication of how far it got.

Given the current housing market, there is no indication whether Maple Ridge realtors were able to list it.

